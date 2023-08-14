How to Watch the Astros vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Braxton Garrett will be starting for the Miami Marlins when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth in baseball with 153 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Houston's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Astros rank 14th in the majors with a .251 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (580 total runs).
- The Astros' .324 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.264).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending Framber Valdez (9-7) out to make his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.30 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Valdez has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Valdez will look to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per appearance).
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chase Silseth
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Johnny Cueto
|8/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Miller
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Emerson Hancock
