Braxton Garrett will be starting for the Miami Marlins when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in baseball with 153 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Astros rank 14th in the majors with a .251 batting average.

Houston has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (580 total runs).

The Astros' .324 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.264).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Framber Valdez (9-7) out to make his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.30 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Valdez has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez will look to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home J.P. France Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jose Urquidy Emerson Hancock

