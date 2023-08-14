The Houston Astros (68-51) and Miami Marlins (62-57) square off on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-7) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (6-3) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Astros vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-7, 3.30 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (6-3, 4.08 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 3.30, a 4.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.092.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Valdez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.

Garrett is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Garrett will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In four of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

