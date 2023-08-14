Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) and the Colorado Rockies (45-73) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on August 14.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (9-5) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 48 times and won 29, or 60.4%, of those games.

Arizona has entered five games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 69.2% chance to win.

Arizona has scored 549 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

The Rockies have been victorious in 41, or 39.8%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won two of 24 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (499 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 8 Dodgers L 5-4 Brandon Pfaadt vs Julio Urías August 9 Dodgers L 2-0 Merrill Kelly vs Bobby Miller August 11 Padres L 10-5 Ryne Nelson vs Blake Snell August 12 Padres W 3-0 Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill August 13 Padres W 5-4 Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo August 14 @ Rockies - Merrill Kelly vs Chris Flexen August 15 @ Rockies - TBA vs Ty Blach August 16 @ Rockies - Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber August 17 @ Padres - Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill August 18 @ Padres - Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo August 19 @ Padres - Merrill Kelly vs Yu Darvish

Rockies Schedule