Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .270 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 26.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.6% of his games this season, Alvarez has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (26.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (57.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.270
|AVG
|.270
|.367
|OBP
|.386
|.482
|SLG
|.648
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|36
|38/19
|K/BB
|31/20
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (6-3) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
