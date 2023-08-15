The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks while batting .252.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Bregman has an RBI in 47 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55 of 119 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .260 AVG .245 .363 OBP .343 .405 SLG .423 14 XBH 22 8 HR 10 35 RBI 40 30/33 K/BB 39/35 4 SB 0

