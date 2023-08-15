Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks while batting .252.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Bregman has an RBI in 47 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55 of 119 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.260
|AVG
|.245
|.363
|OBP
|.343
|.405
|SLG
|.423
|14
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|40
|30/33
|K/BB
|39/35
|4
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Cueto (0-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 37-year-old has put up a 5.33 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.