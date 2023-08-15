Player props can be found for Kyle Tucker and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Houston Astros visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Javier Stats

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (8-2) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

In 22 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Yankees Aug. 3 4.2 4 3 3 4 3 vs. Rays Jul. 28 6.0 3 3 3 9 2 at Athletics Jul. 22 5.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Angels Jul. 16 5.0 4 3 3 7 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 127 hits with 29 doubles, 22 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashed .294/.376/.514 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 68 walks and 75 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .252/.352/.414 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI (163 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .366/.410/.472 so far this season.

Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 13 3-for-5 1 0 3 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 102 hits with 20 doubles, 29 home runs, 52 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .244/.333/.500 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

