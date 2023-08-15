After batting .294 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Johnny Cueto) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .283 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

McCormick enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 49 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 77), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (41.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .323 AVG .248 .401 OBP .342 .605 SLG .440 18 XBH 12 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 39/14 K/BB 47/17 8 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings