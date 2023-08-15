Jacob Meyers vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jacob Meyers (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 53.0% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.9% of them.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this year (31 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Other Astros Players vs the Marlins
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.195
|AVG
|.255
|.285
|OBP
|.316
|.320
|SLG
|.447
|8
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|42/15
|K/BB
|36/10
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto (0-3 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 37-year-old has a 5.33 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
