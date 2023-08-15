Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 40 walks.
- Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 71.6% of his games this year (53 of 74), with multiple hits 15 times (20.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (25.7%), homering in 6.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this year (34 of 74), with two or more RBI 19 times (25.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 42 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.270
|AVG
|.272
|.367
|OBP
|.389
|.482
|SLG
|.640
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|36
|38/19
|K/BB
|31/21
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Cueto (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 37-year-old has put up a 5.33 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.