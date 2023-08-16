Astros vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's game features the Miami Marlins (63-58) and the Houston Astros (69-52) matching up at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 16.
The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (7-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (8-7, 3.91 ERA).
Astros vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 81 times and won 48, or 59.3%, of those games.
- This season Houston has won 48 of its 81 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 587 total runs this season.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|W 11-3
|J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth
|August 14
|@ Marlins
|L 5-1
|Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett
|August 15
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto
|August 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 18
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Bryce Miller
|August 19
|Mariners
|-
|J.P. France vs Logan Gilbert
|August 20
|Mariners
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Emerson Hancock
|August 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Tanner Houck
|August 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Chris Sale
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.