Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-135). The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have gone 48-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.3% of those games).

Houston has gone 40-25 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

In the 121 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-60-2).

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-26 36-26 23-18 43-34 44-38 22-14

