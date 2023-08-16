Jacob Meyers vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 45 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 84), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (22.6%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.195
|AVG
|.257
|.285
|OBP
|.321
|.320
|SLG
|.444
|8
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|42/15
|K/BB
|36/11
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (8-7) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.242 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.