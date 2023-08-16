Kyle Tucker vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.521) and total hits (129) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 83 of 119 games this season (69.7%), with more than one hit on 34 occasions (28.6%).
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has an RBI in 50 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|.271
|AVG
|.319
|.354
|OBP
|.397
|.444
|SLG
|.590
|22
|XBH
|30
|7
|HR
|16
|33
|RBI
|56
|28/28
|K/BB
|37/31
|11
|SB
|13
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Luzardo (8-7) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
