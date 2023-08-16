Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

Dubon is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 70.5% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.2% of those games.

He has homered in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has had an RBI in 24 games this year (25.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.2%).

He has scored in 48 of 95 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Other Astros Players vs the Marlins

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 51 .241 AVG .277 .269 OBP .313 .309 SLG .403 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 21 20/7 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

