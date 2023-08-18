Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 131 hits with 29 doubles, 24 home runs, 59 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashing .297/.377/.526 on the season.
- Tucker has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 117 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .251/.349/.418 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 134 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 38 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.329/.451 so far this season.
- Rodriguez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|9
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .256/.337/.387 slash line on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|4-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
