Player prop betting options for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Spencer Steer and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Friday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (9-8) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Berrios has started 24 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.219 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 11 4.1 9 6 4 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2 at Dodgers Jul. 24 5.0 5 2 2 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has recorded 121 hits with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.342/.436 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 128 hits with 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .301/.346/.428 on the year.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Steer has 117 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .270/.352/.465 slash line so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 3-for-4 0 0 0 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He has a .278/.344/.438 slash line so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0

