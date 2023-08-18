Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 131 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .526. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 120 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (42.5%), with two or more RBI in 25 of those contests (20.8%).

He has scored in 52 games this year (43.3%), including 12 multi-run games (10.0%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .271 AVG .321 .354 OBP .397 .444 SLG .598 22 XBH 31 7 HR 17 33 RBI 59 28/28 K/BB 39/31 11 SB 13

Mariners Pitching Rankings