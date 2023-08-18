Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (60-61) against the Boston Red Sox (63-58) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 18.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (8-7, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jhony Brito (4-5, 4.91 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 56 times and won 30, or 53.6%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 21-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 585.

The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have won in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has been victorious 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (514 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 12 Tigers L 6-2 Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning August 13 Tigers W 6-3 Kutter Crawford vs Eduardo Rodríguez August 15 @ Nationals W 5-4 Nick Pivetta vs Josiah Gray August 16 @ Nationals L 6-2 James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore August 17 @ Nationals L 10-7 Chris Sale vs Patrick Corbin August 18 @ Yankees - Brayan Bello vs TBA August 19 @ Yankees - Kutter Crawford vs Gerrit Cole August 20 @ Yankees - Nick Pivetta vs Clarke Schmidt August 21 @ Astros - Tanner Houck vs Framber Valdez August 22 @ Astros - Chris Sale vs Cristian Javier August 23 @ Astros - Brayan Bello vs Justin Verlander

Yankees Schedule