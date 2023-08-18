How to Watch Saudi League Soccer, Italian Serie B Soccer, Premier League & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 18
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Al Nassr versus Al-Taawoun FC in a Saudi League Soccer match is one of many solid options on Friday's soccer slate.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun FC
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: SSC Bari vs Palermo
- League: Italian Serie B Soccer
- Game Time: 2:25 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Metz vs Olympique de Marseille
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Casa Pia vs SCP
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Liga de Quito vs El Nacional
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Valour FC vs Atlético Ottawa
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Barcelona vs Independiente del Valle
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.