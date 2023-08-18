The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and six walks while hitting .273.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 48 of 76 games this year (63.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.7%).

He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 76), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (38.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .300 AVG .250 .317 OBP .269 .600 SLG .449 16 XBH 15 10 HR 6 23 RBI 18 22/2 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings