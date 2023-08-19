In the 2023 Women's World Cup third-place game, which is set for August 19 at 4:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia, Sweden will face Australia.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Australia

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Sweden Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away United States August 6 W 0-0 Home Japan August 11 W 2-1 Away Spain August 15 L 2-1 Away Australia August 19 - Home

Sweden's Recent Performance

Sweden played Spain in its last match and lost by a final score of 2-1. The Sweden side was outshot by seven in the match, 12 to five.

Amanda Ilestedt's Women's World Cup statline through six appearances for Sweden includes four goals.

So far in six Women's World Cup games, Rebecka Blomqvist has scored three goals.

In Women's World Cup matches, Sofia Jakobsson has picked up two assists (but zero goals).

Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Zecira Musovic #1

Jonna Andersson #2

Linda Sembrant #3

Stina Lennartsson #4

Anna Sandberg #5

Magdalena Eriksson #6

Madelen Janogy #7

Lina Hurtig #8

Kosovare Asllani #9

Sofia Jakobsson #10

Stina Blackstenius #11

Jennifer Falk #12

Amanda Ilestedt #13

Nathalie Bjorn #14

Rebecka Blomqvist #15

Filippa Angeldal #16

Caroline Seger #17

Fridolina Rolfo #18

Johanna Kaneryd #19

Hanna Bennison #20

Tove Enblom #21

Olivia Schough #22

Elin Rubensson #23

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Denmark August 7 W 2-0 Home France August 12 W 0-0 Home England August 16 L 3-1 Home Sweden August 19 - Away

Australia's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on August 16, Australia was defeated by England 3-1. England outshot Australia 14 to 11.

Hayley Raso has three goals for Australia in Women's World Cup (six matches).

Australia's Caitlin Foord has one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup.

In six Women's World Cup matches, Emily van Egmond has one goal and one assist.

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster