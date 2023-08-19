The Houston Astros (70-53) and the Seattle Mariners (67-55) will go head to head on Saturday, August 19 at Minute Maid Park, with Framber Valdez getting the ball for the Astros and Logan Gilbert taking the mound for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Mariners have +125 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-8, 3.31 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.80 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 49 out of the 83 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 31-19 (62%).

Houston has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (48.6%) in those games.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +130 - 2nd

