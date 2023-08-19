Jacob Meyers vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- In 52.9% of his games this season (45 of 85), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (9.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has driven home a run in 19 games this season (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (37.6%), including six games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.195
|AVG
|.255
|.285
|OBP
|.319
|.320
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|42/15
|K/BB
|37/11
|2
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (10-5) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.80), sixth in WHIP (1.056), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
