The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .275 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 walks.

Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .294.

In 72.7% of his 77 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 24.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.2% of his games this year, Alvarez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 24.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .271 AVG .280 .371 OBP .399 .479 SLG .652 16 XBH 20 7 HR 14 28 RBI 36 38/20 K/BB 31/23 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings