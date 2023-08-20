How to Watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Times - August 10
Quarterfinals action on Thursday, August 10 includes one 2023 Women's World Cup match.
You will find info on how to watch today's World Cup action right here.
Thursday's Women's World Cup Match
One match is scheduled for today. Below is the day's agenda:
Spain vs. Netherlands
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on August 10
- TV: FOX US
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Want to know which countries are the cream of the crop at this year's Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- and the most up-to-date title odds -- below:
- England: +275
- Spain: +300
- Japan: +450
- France: +500
- Australia: +850
- Netherlands: +1100
- Sweden: +1100
- Colombia: +2800
- Norway: +5000
- Switzerland: +10000
