Hunter Brown takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth-best in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Houston ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .419.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a .251 batting average.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (602 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

Astros batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown (9-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up one hit.

Brown enters the outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Brown is looking to pick up his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 23 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Chris Sale 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Kutter Crawford 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning

