As they try for the series sweep, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (68-55) will clash with the Houston Astros (70-54) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, August 20. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (9-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Emerson Hancock - SEA (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 49 (58.3%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 25-10 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (50%) in those contests.

The Mariners have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Seattle has a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+175) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+270)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West +120 - 2nd

