On Sunday, Jose Altuve (.692 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

Emerson Hancock TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks while hitting .325.

Altuve has had a hit in 37 of 53 games this year (69.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (34.0%).

He has gone deep in nine games this year (17.0%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Altuve has an RBI in 19 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 of 53 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .295 AVG .352 .419 OBP .421 .453 SLG .602 8 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 16 21/19 K/BB 18/13 4 SB 8

Mariners Pitching Rankings