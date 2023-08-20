Jose Altuve vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Altuve (.692 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks while hitting .325.
- Altuve has had a hit in 37 of 53 games this year (69.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (34.0%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (17.0%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Altuve has an RBI in 19 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 53 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.295
|AVG
|.352
|.419
|OBP
|.421
|.453
|SLG
|.602
|8
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|21/19
|K/BB
|18/13
|4
|SB
|8
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hancock (0-0) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
