Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the mound, on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
  TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this year (69 of 98), with at least two hits 25 times (25.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this season (6.1%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Dubon has had an RBI in 26 games this year (26.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.1%).
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (49 of 98), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 52
.249 AVG .281
.275 OBP .315
.331 SLG .410
9 XBH 18
2 HR 4
8 RBI 23
20/7 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hancock (0-0) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
