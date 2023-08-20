How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 20
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Everton FC and Aston Villa square off for one of two matchups on the Premier League schedule on Sunday.
Looking for live coverage of Premier League action? All the games to watch on Sunday are here.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Aston Villa vs Everton FC
Everton FC (0-0-1) journeys to face Aston Villa (0-0-1) at Villa Park in Birmingham.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Aston Villa (-140)
- Underdog: Everton FC (+390)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch West Ham United vs Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC (0-1-0) travels to face West Ham United (0-1-0) at London Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (+110)
- Underdog: West Ham United (+250)
- Draw: (+260)
