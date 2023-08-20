Yainer Diaz vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and six walks while hitting .280.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 50 of 78 games this season (64.1%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (25.6%).
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (38.5%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.313
|AVG
|.250
|.328
|OBP
|.269
|.633
|SLG
|.449
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|18
|23/2
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Hancock (0-0) starts for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
