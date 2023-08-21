A match in the US Open quarterfinals is next up for Sorana Cirstea, and she will meet Karolina Muchova. Cirstea's odds are +5000 to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Cirstea at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Cirstea's Next Match

On Tuesday, September 5 at 12:00 PM ET, Cirstea will meet Muchova in the quarterfinals, after defeating Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

Cirstea is currently listed at +155 to win her next match against Muchova.

Sorana Cirstea Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Cirstea Stats

In the Round of 16, Cirstea won 6-3, 6-3 versus Bencic on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Cirstea is 20-18 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament victory.

In 10 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Cirstea is 15-10 in matches.

In her 38 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Cirstea has averaged 22.8 games.

In her 25 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Cirstea has averaged 21.7 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Cirstea has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.

Cirstea has won 32.3% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 73.8% of her service games during that timeframe.

