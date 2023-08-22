How to Watch the Astros vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to get to Tanner Houck when he takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 165 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Houston's .422 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Astros' .253 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
- Houston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (617 total).
- The Astros are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Verlander is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Verlander is seeking his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Marlins
|W 12-5
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/18/2023
|Mariners
|L 2-0
|Home
|J.P. France
|Bryce Miller
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Tanner Houck
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Sale
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|8/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Alex Faedo
