Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to get to Tanner Houck when he takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 165 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston's .422 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Astros' .253 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Houston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (617 total).

The Astros are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Verlander is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the season in this outing.

Verlander is seeking his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Cristian Javier Alex Faedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.