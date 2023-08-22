Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (71-55) will clash with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (66-59) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (8-6, 3.36 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 50 out of the 86 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 34-21 (winning 61.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 5-5 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (52.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 16 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+120) Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

