The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Tanner Houck TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .252.

Pena has recorded a hit in 73 of 113 games this season (64.6%), including 31 multi-hit games (27.4%).

In 8.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 30 games this year (26.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.6% of his games this season (47 of 113), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 54 .249 AVG .256 .322 OBP .302 .385 SLG .365 19 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 39/19 K/BB 65/12 8 SB 2

