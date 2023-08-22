The New Orleans Saints have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 15th-ranked in the NFL as of August 22.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

  • New Orleans covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.
  • New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.
  • The Saints went 4-5 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.
  • New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.
  • The Saints won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.

Saints Impact Players

Saints Player Futures

Cameron Jordan Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Michael Thomas Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Alvin Kamara Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Marshon Lattimore Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Tyrann Mathieu Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Derek Carr MVP Odds
Bryan Bresee Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Chris Olave Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Titans - +10000
2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000
3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600
4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000
5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600
6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000
7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000
8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000
9 November 5 Bears - +6000
10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000
BYE - - - -
12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000
13 December 3 Lions - +2200
14 December 10 Panthers - +8000
15 December 17 Giants - +6600
16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000
17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000
18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

