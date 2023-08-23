Wednesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (72-55) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (66-60) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Jose Urquidy (2-3) for the Astros and Chris Sale (5-3) for the Red Sox.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won 51, or 58.6%, of the 87 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has entered 87 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 51-36 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 624.

The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Astros Schedule