On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .282 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

In 53 of 84 games this year (63.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (42.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .306 AVG .259 .380 OBP .359 .590 SLG .483 20 XBH 14 10 HR 9 32 RBI 23 43/15 K/BB 48/18 9 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings