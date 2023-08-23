Kyle Tucker vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Tucker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 133 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .527.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Tucker has had a hit in 86 of 123 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.5%).
- In 23 games this year, he has homered (18.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 52 games this season (42.3%), with more than one RBI in 26 of those games (21.1%).
- He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.269
|AVG
|.321
|.352
|OBP
|.397
|.449
|SLG
|.598
|23
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|17
|35
|RBI
|59
|28/29
|K/BB
|39/31
|11
|SB
|13
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
