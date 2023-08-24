The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will square off against the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 167 total home runs.

Houston is 10th in baseball with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 10th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

Houston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (629 total).

The Astros are 10th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.277).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

France is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

France will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Justin Verlander Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello

