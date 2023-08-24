On Thursday, August 24 at 2:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (72-56) host the Boston Red Sox (67-60) at Minute Maid Park. J.P. France will get the call for the Astros, while Brayan Bello will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Astros are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+105). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-4, 2.75 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (9-7, 3.70 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 88 games this season and won 51 (58%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 48-30 (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 4-6 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (52.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 23 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+110) Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -105 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.