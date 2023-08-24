The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Red Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 44 walks while batting .274.

Alvarez has recorded a hit in 58 of 80 games this season (72.5%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.3%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (23.8%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this season (45.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (26.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (57.5%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .269 AVG .280 .364 OBP .399 .462 SLG .652 16 XBH 20 7 HR 14 32 RBI 36 41/21 K/BB 31/23 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings