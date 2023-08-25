Alex Bregman vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Alex Bregman (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .258 with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 73 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- Bregman will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last outings.
- In 63.3% of his games this season (81 of 128), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 20 games this season (15.6%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 41.4% of his games this year, Bregman has picked up at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 61 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.273
|AVG
|.243
|.377
|OBP
|.338
|.430
|SLG
|.430
|18
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|39
|RBI
|44
|34/38
|K/BB
|41/35
|4
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
