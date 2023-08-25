Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 167 total home runs.

Houston ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .422.

The Astros' .254 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Houston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (630 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros' .326 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.293).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Valdez enters this game with 15 quality starts under his belt this season.

Valdez will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Kutter Crawford

