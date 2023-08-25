The Houston Astros (72-57) will lean on Kyle Tucker when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (58-69) at Comerica Park on Friday, August 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Astros (-175). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.55 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (5-4, 4.18 ERA)

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 51, or 57.3%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 25-11 (winning 69.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Astros have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Tigers have come away with 43 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 19 of 39 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +130 - 1st

