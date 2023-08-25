You can see player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers heading into their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Friday at Comerica Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (9-9) for his 25th start of the season.

He has 15 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), 14th in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Aug. 19 5.0 10 6 6 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 14 7.2 6 4 3 4 1 at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 134 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.372/.520 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 127 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 73 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .258/.357/.430 slash line so far this year.

Bregman brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 111 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .235/.318/.445 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has recorded 82 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He's slashed .288/.352/.547 so far this season.

Carpenter heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.