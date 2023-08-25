Today's WNBA schedule has just one game -- the Los Angeles Sparks squaring off against the Atlanta Dream.

Today's WNBA Games

The Atlanta Dream host the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks travel to face the Dream on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 16-17

16-17 LAS Record: 14-18

14-18 ATL Stats: 82.7 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (11th)

82.7 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (11th) LAS Stats: 79.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Rhyne Howard (17.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.2 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2

-2 LAS Odds to Win: -130

-130 ATL Odds to Win: +107

+107 Total: 161 points

