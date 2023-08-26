How to Watch the Astros vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros will take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday.
Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB play with 167 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Astros are 14th in the majors with a .252 batting average.
- Houston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (631 total).
- The Astros' .324 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- Houston's 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.293).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (9-9) to the mound for his 24th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Brown heads into the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Brown will try to record his 16th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.
- In five of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Tanner Houck
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-5
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Sale
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|L 17-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|8/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Carlos Rodón
