Kyle Tucker -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 134 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .516. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

He has homered in 18.3% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.1% of his games this season, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In 26 of those games (20.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 54 of 126 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 63 .263 AVG .316 .346 OBP .393 .438 SLG .591 23 XBH 31 8 HR 17 36 RBI 59 31/30 K/BB 40/31 11 SB 14

Tigers Pitching Rankings