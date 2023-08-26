The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) and the Florida International Panthers (0-0) square off on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a battle of CUSA foes.

Louisiana Tech owned the 61st-ranked scoring offense last year (29 points per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking sixth-worst with 37.9 points allowed per game. With 322.5 yards of total offense per game (17th-worst) and 451.9 yards allowed per game on defense (14th-worst), Florida International played poorly on both sides of the ball last season.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Key Statistics (2022)

Louisiana Tech Florida International 391.9 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (119th) 468.8 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.9 (108th) 124.7 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.8 (119th) 267.3 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.8 (85th) 23 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Parker McNeil's previous season stat line: 1,908 passing yards (159 per game), 123-for-214 (57.5%), 18 touchdowns and eight picks.

Last year, Marquis Crosby ran for 917 yards on 183 carries (76.4 yards per game) and scored nine times.

Charvis Thornton ran for 464 yards on 81 carries (38.7 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Tre Harris grabbed 66 passes (on 103 targets) for 954 yards (79.5 per game). He also found the end zone 10 times.

Smoke Harris also impressed receiving last season. He collected 65 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 102 times.

Cyrus Allen's stat line last year: 509 receiving yards, 23 catches, four touchdowns, on 48 targets.

Florida International Stats Leaders (2022)

Grayson James connected on 58.4% of his passes to throw for 1,962 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. James also helped on the ground, accumulating three touchdowns on 18.6 yards per game.

Lexington Joseph averaged 44.7 rushing yards per game and scored five rushing touchdowns.

EJ Wilson Jr. ran for two touchdowns on 275 yards a year ago.

Tyrese Chambers averaged 45.3 yards on 4.2 receptions per game and racked up four receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Rivaldo Fairweather grabbed three touchdowns and had 426 receiving yards (35.5 ypg) in 2022.

Kris Mitchell averaged 29.3 receiving yards per game on 3.8 targets per game a season ago.

